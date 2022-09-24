Tributes
77-year-old diver dead after being pulled from waters off Kaneohe Bay

File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 77-year-old male diver apparently drowned Friday in Kaneohe Bay.

Lifeguards dove roughly 30 feet to recover the body of the missing diver.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 11 a.m. from a nearby boat off Kipapa Island.

According to EMS officials, the man was last seen diving between Chinaman’s Hat and Kipapa Island.

Honolulu Ocean Safety along with the Honolulu Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Waterfront Operations began an extensive search for the local man.

Lifeguards said they searched using Jet Skis and by air, and was able to locate the missing diver around 1:30 p.m.

He was brought to Heeia Kea Pier Boat Harbor where EMS determined the patient to be deceased.

This story may be updated.

