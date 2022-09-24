Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
This is the eight traffic fatality for Kauai this year.
Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1
A suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old...
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday.
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms crimes after he was allegedly caught with two dozen...
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home

Latest News

Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near...
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
Jordi Kealii Viela mug
Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying