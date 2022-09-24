Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Grand jury indicts suspect in 1972 cold case murder of Waikiki teen

Waikiki murder suspect Tudor Chirila is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him...
Waikiki murder suspect Tudor Chirila is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 77-year-old suspected accused in a cold case murder of a teen in Waikiki.

Tudor Chirila was indicted with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the 1972 killing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.

Chirila was arrested in Reno, Nevada and is being held there pending extradition to Hawaii.

The 77-year-old man has been trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution.

Chirila told a Reno judge that he was unlawfully arrested at a hospital after police forced him to provide a saliva sample. Police said that sample tied him to the deadly stabbing.

Multiple detectives worked on the case over the years, but started gaining traction in December 2021 when police got a tip about Chirila, who lived in Hawaii in the 1970s and was a UH grad assistant.

DNA testing eventually linked him to a blood stained towel recovered from Anderson’s apartment.

In response to the indictment, Anderson’s family said “despite the many hurdles, we (Nancy’s nine siblings) never gave up hope that justice would be served.”

Chirila is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Related Coverage
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Waikiki cold case murder suspect appears in Nevada court for extradition proceedings
Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
The DLNR says there are no easy solutions to worsening erosion along Oahu's North Shore.
‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Paintball suspects
Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

Latest News

A suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old...
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
HNN File
Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died
14 years after a Big Island mom's disappearance, her family continues to search for answers
14 years after a Big Island mom's disappearance, her family continues to search for answers