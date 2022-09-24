E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games this year.

And neither will the carnivals at other schools.

Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change.

In a statement, E.K. Fernandez President Scott Fernandez told Hawaii News Now that their “capacity to produce the Punahou Carnival at the same size and pace is no longer available” and not in their control. He said they are only able to provide to the school what is within their current capacity.

“In the past 24 hours, after this story broke, we have received many inquiries from the public expressing concerns about our reduced footprint at the Punahou Carnival,” Fernandez said. “And our response is these are the consequences of governmental action over the past two years.”

Since the pandemic, Fernandez said the company has been experiencing insufficient revenue to cover longtime employees pay and benefits, resulting in layoffs, business closures and a reduction in capacity to produce the same level products at the same rate.

“If the government doesn’t do more to help companies like ours recover, this new normal will become permanent,” Fernandez said.

Punahou School told parents the carnival will have kiddie rides and the school will try to come up with its own games.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.