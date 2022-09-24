Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Disturbing video: Suspect wanted after attacking 85-year-old man, stealing his wallet

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing him to the ground. (Source: NYPD/BODY CAMS+ via TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (TMX/Gray News) - Police in New York say they are looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of an 85-year-old man.

The New York Police Department shared surveillance footage of the incident that reportedly took place at about 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 in East Harlem.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim and forced him to the ground while forcibly taking his wallet near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street.

Police urged anyone with further information on the incident to contact 800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
This is the eight traffic fatality for Kauai this year.
Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1
A suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old...
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday.
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms crimes after he was allegedly caught with two dozen...
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home

Latest News

Still photos from the Charlottetown Police Department show damage from post-tropical storm...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
Andy Huynh, left, and Alex Drueke, far right, are seen hugging their loved ones after arriving...
‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama
Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast...
Fiona slams Canada as Ian strengthens in Caribbean
New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing...
Police: 85-year-old man robbed in New York