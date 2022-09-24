Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

After a decorated Olympic and pro career, Kawika Shoji retires from competition

The Shoji family is volleyball royalty here in the islands
The Shoji family is volleyball royalty here in the islands(Kawika Shoji (IG: kshoji7))
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Shoji family is volleyball royalty in Hawaii.

Whether it was Dave coaching or his sons, Kawika and Erik, playing on the global stage, they’ve always represented Hawaii well.

Now, Kawika Shoji is back home after announcing his retirement from competition this week.

The Iolani alum and two-time Olympian has compiled a full resume, which includes national champion and All-American honors at Stanford, 12 years on the U.S. National team and extensive experience playing professionally.

“We were only home for like two or three weeks a year with the lifestyle that we had,” Shoji said.

“Playing with the Olympic team in the summers and then overseas in the winters ... whirlwind is the right term, but just such a valuable experience to get to do that.”

But life on the road is a grind, especially with a young family, and Shoji says there’s nothing like being home.

“I just really cherished my time growing up here in the islands and all the friends and family that we have here,” Shoji said. “So I wanted to give that experience to my own young girls.

“That’s the next step for us and we’re really excited.”

The 34-year-old is already jumping in to the next phase of his career ― working as a financial advisor and portfolio manager. It’s a post-athletics plan he’s been focusing on for years.

“Here we are just diving into something,” Shoji said. “Hopefully, I can inspire the next generation of athletes and help them with their transition, too because it’s not always easy.

“Thankfully, I’ve had so many mentors and people in the community that have been willing to help.”

For those wondering, just like his dad, he plans on coaching.

But he’s going to take some time to enjoy off-court life first.

“I’m always gonna be connected to the sport,” Shoji said. “I’m always gonna be working on coaching projects and mentorship. Those are passion projects that I want to be involved with in the community moving forward.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
The DLNR says there are no easy solutions to worsening erosion along Oahu's North Shore.
‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Paintball suspects
Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

Latest News

A suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old...
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
HNN File
Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died
14 years after a Big Island mom's disappearance, her family continues to search for answers
14 years after a Big Island mom's disappearance, her family continues to search for answers
Waikiki murder suspect Tudor Chirila is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him...
Grand jury indicts suspect in 1972 cold case murder of Waikiki teen