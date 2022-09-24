74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade prepares for a colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The largest Hawaiian Cultural Celebration in the nation concludes with a favorite tradition among visitors and residents.

Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade is set to take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The parade route will begin at Ala Moana Beach Park through Kalaakaua Ave to Queen Kapiolani Park.

This year’s theme is “Aloha Aina: Love of the Land.”

In preparation for the parade, volunteers came together Friday to assemble floats, using thousands of fresh flowers and plants. Many participants designed their floats reflecting the collective kuleana (responsibility) all have to care for the land.

The public is in for a colorful procession of traditional pa’u riders, extravagant floats, with live Hawaiian music, marching bands and much more.

City officials said roads will close at 8:30 a.m. for the parade and reopen approximately at 1 p.m.

For more information on parking, click here.

