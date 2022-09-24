Tributes
Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail

Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit.

Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall.

Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the woman fell approximately 8 feet near the summit of the trail.

HFD airlifted the injured hiker to a nearby landing zone where she was treated and transported to the hospital by EMS.

No word on the details of her injuries.

