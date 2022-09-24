Hiker seriously injured after falling near summit of Koko Head Crater trail
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday evening from Koko Crater Trail after she fell near the summit.
Emergency Medical Services said the 20-year-old woman was in serious condition after the fall.
Firefighters responded to a call of an injured hiker around 6:30 p.m. in Hawaii Kai.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the woman fell approximately 8 feet near the summit of the trail.
HFD airlifted the injured hiker to a nearby landing zone where she was treated and transported to the hospital by EMS.
No word on the details of her injuries.
