Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:35 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The White House is taking steps it said it hopes will help combat the country’s drug problem.

Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse. The grants will be used to fund prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services.

Just over $100 million is earmarked for expansion in rural communities.

The Biden administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials said the U.S. has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months. That breaks down to one death every five minutes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
The DLNR says there are no easy solutions to worsening erosion along Oahu's North Shore.
‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Paintball suspects
Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia