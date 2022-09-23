Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition and silencers at Oahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday.

Court records show they recovered long guns, pistols, silencers and hundreds of rounds of illegal ammunition.

The raid was conducted by officers with the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, which includes HSI agents, officers from county police departments and sheriff’s deputies.

“This is the bread and butter of what they do,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John Tobon. “They go out, they find contraband, they collaborate, they exchange information.”

Ghost gun found in backpack during raid (Homeland Security Investigations)

Augustine is charged with unlawful transport of firearms.

Agents are making more of these large ghost gun busts in Hawaii.

Tobon said the weapons, mostly purchased online and put together at home, are putting guns in the hands of those who couldn’t get one legally.

Federal prosecutors are asking the court to deny Augustine bail, calling him a danger to the community and a flight risk. A judge will address the issue Friday.

