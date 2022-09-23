Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition and silencers at Oahu home

A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts.
By Lynn Kawano and HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday.

Court records show they recovered long guns, pistols, silencers and hundreds of rounds of illegal ammunition.

Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets

The raid was conducted by officers with the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, which includes HSI agents, officers from county police departments and sheriff’s deputies.

“This is the bread and butter of what they do,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John Tobon. “They go out, they find contraband, they collaborate, they exchange information.”

Ghost gun found in backpack during raid
Ghost gun found in backpack during raid(Homeland Security Investigations)

Augustine is charged with unlawful transport of firearms.

Agents are making more of these large ghost gun busts in Hawaii.

Tobon said the weapons, mostly purchased online and put together at home, are putting guns in the hands of those who couldn’t get one legally.

Federal prosecutors are asking the court to deny Augustine bail, calling him a danger to the community and a flight risk. A judge will address the issue Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
A grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, who is accused in a disturbing abduction and...
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction

Latest News

It’s a busy holiday weekend at Honolulu’s airport. It’s also turning out to be a stressful one...
The state has poured hundreds of millions into airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
FILE - Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator, speaks at a campaign...
Biden holds first face-to-face meeting with Philippines’ Marcos, pledging stronger ties
HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new recruits
HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new recruits
Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project for students in Kihei
Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei