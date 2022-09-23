Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined

A suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old...
A suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man.

Daniel Reid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail.

Aikau was initially arrested for assault in July, but was released without charges days later.

At that time, the city Prosecutor’s Office said it worked “closely with HPD on this matter and decided that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

But officials decided to take another look following public outcry.

Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense

Surveillance footage of the incident from a home in Laie Point shows the July 19 encounter.

In it, you can see a dark car apparently making a sudden U-turn in front of a white truck on a narrow road, causing the truck to make an abrupt stop. Moments later, there was a verbal exchange.

The dark car then pulled over to the side of the road and the suspect can be seen getting out of his car, immediately walking over to the white truck. Within seconds, the video shows the 70-year-old man falling to the ground as the suspect appears to punch him repeatedly.

Daniel Reid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street...
Daniel Reid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail.(Hawaii News Now)

Aikau’s attorney, Eric Seitz, says the video doesn’t tell the full story and that the 70-year-old followed his client and confronted him.

“My client is deeply embarrassed and very upset about an overreaction. He certainly takes responsibility for overreacting. But there are more facts in context,” Seitz said.

“The older gentleman also swore at him, although there’s no video, but we can demonstrate that. So, you know, we’re sorry about this incident, we want to do what’s right to repair it.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
The DLNR says there are no easy solutions to worsening erosion along Oahu's North Shore.
‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Paintball suspects
Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

Latest News

Mauna Loa (Image: USGS)
HVO monitoring seismic swarm at Mauna Loa, but says there’s no cause for alarm
Hawaii Police Department logo.
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter...
Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts
Researchers explored marine life on seamounts during a recent expedition to the Pacific Remote...
Effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument gets pushback