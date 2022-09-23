Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month.

Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway.

His remains were found off the same highway one year later.

Authorities are still investigating his cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

This story will be updated.

