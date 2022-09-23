Tributes
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man

Local economists think the U.S. may enter a recession but they say Hawaii may escape severe impact.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:53 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month.

Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway.

His remains were found off the same highway one year later.

Authorities are still investigating his cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

This story will be updated.

