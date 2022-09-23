Tributes
Several trees in Mililani destroyed in ‘senseless act’ of vandalism, city says

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several trees in Mililani have been destroyed in a “senseless act” of vandalism earlier this week, city officials said.

The city said the nine young street trees were along Anania Drive.

Photos showed clean cuts at the base of the young trees, suggesting that vandals used tools in what was “potentially more than a random act of stupidity,” the city said.

The vandalized trees — Silver trumpet, Park lan and Tulipwood —were among 34 trees that were part of a planting effort from May 2018 through 2020. Many of them were nearly established and already showing signs of maturation, the city said.

Several trees in Mililani have been destroyed in a “senseless act” of vandalism earlier this week, city officials said.(Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation)

The city estimates a total loss of $15,750 as each tree costs roughly $1,750 to purchase, install and maintain.

Moving forward, the city says it will replant the trees and may even use the opportunity to plant even more trees in the area.

It is illegal to damage any city tree, tree stake or guard and violators can be fined up to $500 and/or imprisonment of up to six months. Witnesses should call 911.

Several trees in Mililani have been destroyed in a “senseless act” of vandalism earlier this week, city officials said.(Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation)

