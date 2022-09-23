Rainbow Wahine soccer pulls 0-0 draw against UC Santa Barbara

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team met UC Santa Barbara on Thursday for a single match of Big West Conference play.

The back-and-forth thriller ended in a 0-0 draw — marking the second-straight shutout of the season for the ‘Bows.

Goalie Lauren Marquez tallied five saves — posting her third shutout of the season and fifth in her overall career.

This marks the first time since Oct. 2019 the Wahine have completed back-to-back shutouts.

Picked up our second straight shutout to earn a hard-fought point on the road 👊.#SISTAHHOOD x #GoBows pic.twitter.com/cQs6MkIeEn — Hawaii Soccer (@HawaiiWSoccer) September 23, 2022

The ‘Bows continue the road trip with a single match against Cal Poly on Sunday at 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.