Rainbow Wahine soccer pulls 0-0 draw against UC Santa Barbara
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team met UC Santa Barbara on Thursday for a single match of Big West Conference play.
The back-and-forth thriller ended in a 0-0 draw — marking the second-straight shutout of the season for the ‘Bows.
Goalie Lauren Marquez tallied five saves — posting her third shutout of the season and fifth in her overall career.
This marks the first time since Oct. 2019 the Wahine have completed back-to-back shutouts.
The ‘Bows continue the road trip with a single match against Cal Poly on Sunday at 9 a.m. HST.
