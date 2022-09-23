Queen’s Medical Center to host COVID and flu vaccine event at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Health System will host a flu and COVID vaccination event for the community on Sunday.

The clinic will be held at two locations on the Queen’s Punchbowl campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment is needed and parking is free.

Queen’s will be offering first and second COVID doses, the Omicron booster as well as flu shots. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in receiving a flu shot only can enter the Physicians Office Building 3 driveway through Lauhala Street and remain in their vehicle for their vaccination.

For those looking to receive a COVID vaccination or both a flu and COVID shot, a clinic will be available in the Queen’s Conference Center located near the corner of Punchbowl and South Beretania streets.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered only to those 5 years of age or older.

Officials said those interested are asked to bring your ID and insurance card, although insurance is not required for vaccination.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.