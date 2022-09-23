Tributes
Queen’s Medical Center to host COVID and flu vaccine event at Punchbowl

Queen's Medical Center is hosting a vaccine event on Sunday at it's Punchbowl location, offering Omicron boosters and flu shots.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Health System will host a flu and COVID vaccination event for the community on Sunday.

The clinic will be held at two locations on the Queen’s Punchbowl campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment is needed and parking is free.

Queen’s will be offering first and second COVID doses, the Omicron booster as well as flu shots. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in receiving a flu shot only can enter the Physicians Office Building 3 driveway through Lauhala Street and remain in their vehicle for their vaccination.

For those looking to receive a COVID vaccination or both a flu and COVID shot, a clinic will be available in the Queen’s Conference Center located near the corner of Punchbowl and South Beretania streets.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered only to those 5 years of age or older.

Officials said those interested are asked to bring your ID and insurance card, although insurance is not required for vaccination.

For more information, click here.

