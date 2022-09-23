Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested two men accused of randomly shooting at people with paintballs as they drove down Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police spoke to at least two victims with injuries consistent with a paintball shot.

Hawaii County police say they were able to locate the vehicle involved in the drive-by assaults and then arrested two suspects: 18-year-old Cyan Batha, of Kamuela, and 27-year-old Sailus Gamsey, of Kailua-Kona.

Both have been released pending investigation.

