Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

Paintball suspects
Paintball suspects(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested two men accused of randomly shooting at people with paintballs as they drove down Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police spoke to at least two victims with injuries consistent with a paintball shot.

Hawaii County police say they were able to locate the vehicle involved in the drive-by assaults and then arrested two suspects: 18-year-old Cyan Batha, of Kamuela, and 27-year-old Sailus Gamsey, of Kailua-Kona.

Both have been released pending investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
A grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, who is accused in a disturbing abduction and...
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction

Latest News

FILE - Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator, speaks at a campaign...
Biden holds first face-to-face meeting with Philippines’ Marcos, pledging stronger ties
To help families who were struggling financially and couldn’t afford to buy food for their dogs...
Waianae couple’s grassroots effort helps scores of financially strapped families feed their pets
Midday Newscast: Want to visit Japan? We found flights for under $600 roundtrip
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 131: A Hawaii writer’s fairy tale adventure from humble roots to big Emmy win