Open House: Spacious condo with views of Diamond Head and impressive home in Mililani Town

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

You’ll revel in this rarely available, spacious 3BR / 2BA unit with more than 1,300 sq ft that features wall-to-wall tinted sliding glass doors with views of Diamond Head, tree tops & blue ocean skyline, allowing a copious amount of natural light and island breezes. Appreciate the modern open kitchen and dining area, and full-size washer & dryer. Kahala Towers is conveniently located across the street from Kahala Mall & next to Kuono Marketplace! Enjoy the wonderful amenities of this pet-friendly complex with an on-site manager, refreshing pool, BBQ area, and guest parking.. Schedule your private showing today!

Welcome home to this keeper in Mililani Town! Impressive and meticulously cared for, this single level home features an open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen with gourmet appliances, along with a walk-in pantry, dedicated laundry area, and a built-in home office area. Relax in your own tropical oasis in the front and back yards. Beautifully manicured gardens including a waterfall, koi pond, outdoor table, chairs and an umbrella that has the option to light up at night making for a peaceful retreat after a long day.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

