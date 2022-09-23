HVO monitoring seismic swarm beneath Mauna Loa, but says there’s no cause for alarm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists are monitoring a seismic swarm that’s ongoing beneath the summit of Mauna Loa volcano.

Since 2 a.m. Friday, some 38 small earthquakes ― all magnitude 2.7 or below ― were recorded beneath the summit’s caldera region.

Most of the earthquakes have been in a cluster that’s about 3 miles wide and 1 mile beneath the surface.

Scientists said the quakes could result from changes in the volcano’s magma storage system or from normal re-adjustments.

“Seismic activity beneath Mauna Loa has been gradually increasing over the past two months. Small earthquake swarms are considered a normal part of this increase in activity,” said HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon.

“Currently there are no indications that magma is moving toward the surface and other monitoring systems are displaying normal behavior.”

