Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over island interiors, especially Interior Big Island. Brief moderate to heavy showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially over Maui and the Big Island. Guidance continues to trend towards a moderate trade wind pattern returning late next week as high pressure builds far northeast of the state.

The south swell will fall below advisory thresholds today. A small south pulse is due on Saturday with surf heights rising just below HSA conditions lasting through Sunday. Another small bump in north-northwest swell energy should arrive by Friday night. A small north bump may arrive from Monday night into Tuesday with fun size sets.

