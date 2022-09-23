Tributes
Flood advisory issued as heavy showers drench Leeward Oahu

Heavy rains drenched Oahu on Monday.
Heavy rains drenched Oahu on Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains in Leeward Oahu have triggered a flood advisory for Oahu.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest showers are located in Nanakuli and Maili, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour.

Areas in the advisory include Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waianae, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Koolina, Campbell Industrial Park, Kalaeloa Airport and Makaha.

