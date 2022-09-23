Tributes
Firefighters battle large brush fire in Wahiawa

HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:52 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Wahiawa Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue.

HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened.

Police briefly shut down southbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway but they have since been reopened.

So far, there have been no reports of evacuations or injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

