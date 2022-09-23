Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season.

The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

“We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”

There will also be live music on two different stages, featuring seven bands including BET, The Vitals, Ten Feet, Shar Carillo, and Kailua’s own Dominic Carlos.

More than 5,000 people have already registered for the free event.

The event will be held on Hoolei Street and will be shut down, possibly causing traffic congestion in the area.

Parking and shuttle service will be available at Aikahi Elementary, Kailua Elementary and Kailua United Methodist Church.

For more information on the Kailua Fall Festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.