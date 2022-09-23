Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant

A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday. (BARRIE LIVINGSTONE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:39 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under arrest.

Cellphone video captured part of the incident that occurred on an American Airlines flight between San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and Los Angeles.

Alexander Tung Cuu Le is charged with interference with flight crew members.

The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on...
The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on Wednesday.(Source: Barrie Livingstone/CNN)

The video appears to show Le punching a flight attendant in the back of the head.

The flight attendant was taken to the hospital after the plane landed.

Le was handcuffed and detained by passengers for the rest of the flight, who restrained him with seat belt extenders.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
A grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, who is accused in a disturbing abduction and...
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community

Latest News

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under...
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
Abortion rights and the economy are among voters' concerns.
With midterms looming, campaigns ramp up