Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds.

That’s not allowed.

A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not share that donor list with Kahele’s campaign though the information is available through public records.

Kahele, who unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for governor, has two weeks to pay the fine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.