Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation

The State Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine.
The State Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds.

That’s not allowed.

A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not share that donor list with Kahele’s campaign though the information is available through public records.

Kahele, who unsuccessfully ran in the Democratic primary for governor, has two weeks to pay the fine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
The DLNR says there are no easy solutions to worsening erosion along Oahu's North Shore.
‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Paintball suspects
Police arrest 2 accused of randomly shooting paintballs at passersby

Latest News

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
“They abandoned me:” Homeowner says Tesla never finished solar power system after 4 years
An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A tiny island in the Pacific is born ... but it probably won’t be around for long
Midday Newscast: New evidence of Russian war crimes emerge in Ukraine
Several trees in Mililani have been destroyed in a “senseless act” of vandalism earlier this...
Several trees in Mililani destroyed in ‘senseless act’ of vandalism, city says