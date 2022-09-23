Tributes
‘Bows close out non-conference slate with road game against New Mexico State

Hawaii Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team looks to build off of their first win of the season, taking on New Mexico State to close out their non-conference schedule.

UH is fresh off of a 24-14 homecoming win over Duquesne, now headed to Las Cruces for another go around with the Aggies — Hawaii snagged two wins over NMSU last year in a rare home and home series.

The ‘Bows are 10-0 against the Aggies in the all time match up, starting in 1978. The teams also met every year from 2005 to 2011 when they were both members of the Western Athletic Conference.

Hawaii is looking to rely on their defense, a squad that grabbed three interceptions — one being returned for a touchdown by Penei Pavihi.

On offense, the ‘Bows look to make strides after struggling through the first four weeks of the year. Hawaii is one of three teams without a passing touchdown yet this season.

Kick off between UH and the Aggies is set for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

The game will be streamed on FloSports.com.

