Big West Champion Wahine volleyball begins conference play this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Back-to-Back Big West Champions begin their title defense this weekend and after a preseason that featured five teams ranked nationally in the AVCA top-25 the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is ready to make another run in the conference.

UH is coming off of a rest week, holding their annual green and white scrimmage and alumni night, a way to reset the team following a stingy non-conference slate.

“Well either way you look at it as a coach, it’s like good to either have competition or not have competition.”Head coach Robyn Ah Mow told reporters. “I wanted to practice, but they needed some rest, so I think they got some good rest time in there to care of their bodies and now we’re going full this week.”

Their non-conference schedule saw the wahine fall to 0-3 on the road to begin the season, followed by a pair of wins in their home opening tourney, then a heart breaking five-set loss to UCLA.

Hawaii then split a two match series against USC, the Trojans taking the first match before the Wahine would down them via reverse sweep to end non-conference play.

The young team gaining valuable experience after each match.

“Every game was this learning opportunity for us and we took that and ran with it.” UH defensive specialist Talia Edmonds said. “We’re definitely a different team than what we were that first weekend in the best way and I’m hoping that we’re just going to keep improving even as the conference play goes on.”

UH now meets UC Davis and UC Riverside this weekend, two teams looking to get a win over the Wahine.

“Everybody guns for Hawaii for some reason, we’re nice, I don’t know why everybody wants to gun for us, but you know I think it was Dave’s fault because he just won every time, but everybody plays the best when they play us somehow. Ah Mow said. “The big thing is respect, if you respect them or you play your A game, if you come out 3-0 and you go home, then that’s what respect is you know, you play your A game.”

First serve against the Aggies is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m.

The game will also be televised on Spectrum OC16.

