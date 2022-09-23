Tributes
Biden holds first face-to-face meeting with Philippines’ Marcos, pledging stronger ties

FILE - Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator, speaks at a campaign...
FILE - Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator, speaks at a campaign rally in Quezon City, Philippines on April 13, 2022.(Aaron Favila | AP)
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has pledged in his first face-to-face meeting with new Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to work to strengthen relations with the key Pacific nation.

He acknowledged the two countries have a history of “rocky times.”

The leaders met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

They discussed tensions in the South China Sea, the longstanding security relationship between the United States and the Philippines, the state of the global economy, and other issues.

WATCH ‘The Imelda Tapes’: A treasure trove of Marcos history — right under our noses

“In terms of the geopolitical issues that we face in this day and age, the primary consideration of the Philippines and the guiding principle of the Philippine foreign policy is to encourage peace,” Marcos told Biden.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Imelda Tapes

He added, “I hope that we will be able to discuss further the roles that our two countries will play together and individually as we continue down that road, maintaining peace despite all of the complexities that have arisen.”

Biden said they would also address human rights.

Marcos is the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator. He took office in June.

A newly-unearthed treasure trove of archival footage helps tell the story of the Marcos dynasty’s years-long exile in Hawaii and their stunning return to power.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

