Biden holds first face-to-face meeting with Philippines’ Marcos, pledging stronger ties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden has pledged in his first face-to-face meeting with new Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to work to strengthen relations with the key Pacific nation.

He acknowledged the two countries have a history of “rocky times.”

The leaders met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

They discussed tensions in the South China Sea, the longstanding security relationship between the United States and the Philippines, the state of the global economy, and other issues.

“In terms of the geopolitical issues that we face in this day and age, the primary consideration of the Philippines and the guiding principle of the Philippine foreign policy is to encourage peace,” Marcos told Biden.

He added, “I hope that we will be able to discuss further the roles that our two countries will play together and individually as we continue down that road, maintaining peace despite all of the complexities that have arisen.”

Biden said they would also address human rights.

Marcos is the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator. He took office in June.

