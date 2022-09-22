Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman charged with attempted murder after pushing child into lake, police say

Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.(Chicago Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois have arrested a woman after she reportedly pushed a child into Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Police Department reports that 34-year-old Victoria Moreno was arrested on Monday after officers were called about a possible child in the water near the Navy Pier.

Police said Moreno pushed a 3-year-old into the water in the 700 block of E. Grand Avenue at about 2 p.m. without attempting to rescue the child.

According to Chicago police, emergency crews were able to pull the child from the lake and transport him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Moreno is facing charges that include attempted murder and aggravated battery involving a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Sky Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown...
HPD arrests escapee who ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Critics say the measure unfairly targets the visitor industry.
Maui bill that curbs lights harmful to wildlife moves forward, but critics say it’s unfair
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
It’s a busy holiday weekend at Honolulu’s airport. It’s also turning out to be a stressful one...
Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers