Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With big wins for ‘White Lotus,’ film industry exec says Hawaii ‘is leading the way’

The White Lotus
The White Lotus(Mario Perez/HBO)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s film industry has a lot to celebrate these days.

“The White Lotus,” which was filmed entirely on Maui, recently won 10 Emmy Awards and earned a Location Managers Guild International nomination for Outstanding Film Commission.

“I think Hawaii has proven, immeasurably, that we are ready, willing and able to compete with the rest of the world,” said Donne Dawson, state film commissioner.

Dawson said the HBO limited series really set the bar for filming during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when everything was essentially shuttered.

During filming of “The White Lotus,” which took place at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, a production bubble was essentially created to keep cast and crewmembers safe.

The state also established a quarantine program for film productions that required very strict protocols.

“What’s really interesting is that the film industry is leading the way in terms of being the safest and the most forward thinking on what are the best practices for,” Dawson said. “And it was not until the film industry was able to come up with these very strict protocols that the industry was able to reopen because like everything else, it was shut down during the worst part of the pandemic.”

Dawson said it’s been interesting to see even other businesses look to the film industry on how to navigate the pandemic.

But “The White Lotus” isn’t the only production to celebrate.

Dawson said even through the pandemic, Hawaii’s film industry thrived with the successes of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” “NCIS: Hawaii” and “Magnum, P.I.”

And there’s more to come.

“The Wind and the Reckoning,” a movie that was filmed on Hawaii Island, is slated to make its world debut at the Boston Film Festival this weekend.

Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV+ limited series “Chief of War” is also on the way.

“I think the most important thing to keep in mind is that it truly is one of the most important industries in the state right now,” Dawson said. “The film industry has proven that we can, we can in a very short period of time, make decisions based on safe locales to direct hundreds of millions of dollars in production to that region.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
A grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, who is accused in a disturbing abduction and...
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
Pahoa man Jason Freitas reels in 250 pound marlin off his kayak in South Kona.
‘Ride of a lifetime’: Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak

Latest News

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
North Shore erosion
PHOTOS: New aerial images shows worsening erosion along Oahu’s North Shore
The DLNR says there are no easy solutions to worsening erosion along Oahu's North Shore.
‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says
North Shore erosion
PHOTOS: North Shore erosion a growing threat