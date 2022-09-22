Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused in a cold case murder of a teen in Waikiki is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him back to Hawaii for prosecution.

Tudor Chirila is accused of killing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in 1972. At that time, he was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii.

The 77-year-old told a Reno judge that he was unlawfully arrested at a hospital after police forced him to provide a saliva sample. Police said that sample tied him to the deadly stabbing.

“I think if the 9th Circuit (Court of Appeals) saw this, they’d throw it out,” Chirila told the judge.

Chirila is being held without bail and is due back in court in October.

