Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

VIDEO: Kentucky student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus

Video shows the student getting off the bus, and a split second after he gets away from the bus, the vehicle goes by, nearly hitting him. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A driver is facing charges after a high school student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday as a ninth grader was getting off the bus.

Video from inside the bus shows the student getting off the bus, and a split second after he gets away from the bus, the vehicle goes by, nearly hitting him.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said the bus’s stop arm was out, and the lights were flashing, but the SUV continued to drive by.

“School bus stop arms are there for a reason. And we can’t have people putting convenience over safety. And, unfortunately, that is what happens,” Kopp said.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV, Mark Kendall, was charged with improper passing and passing a loading or unloading school or church bus.

The Franklin County School Transportation Director said during a recent study of bus stops, they were told of 18 cases of people ignoring the stop arms.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
A grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, who is accused in a disturbing abduction and...
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Police open attempted murder case after man apparently shot with arrow in Chinatown
Pahoa man Jason Freitas reels in 250 pound marlin off his kayak in South Kona.
‘Ride of a lifetime’: Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak

Latest News

In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
FTC says Bezos, Jassy must testify in probe of Amazon Prime
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela