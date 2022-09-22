Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman.
Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars.
Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
In court on Wednesday, a judge ordered Carvalho to undergo a mental health examination.
His next hearing is set for Oct. 25.
