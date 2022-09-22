Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Ride of a lifetime’: Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak

Jason Freitas says it took 3 hours and 45 minutes to reel in the 250 pound fish.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:56 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapaa! A lengthy ride out at sea was worth it for one Pahoa man who reeled in an impressive catch — off his kayak.

Jason Freitas says a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona.

The black marlin weighed about 250 pounds.

Freitas said it took almost 4 hours to reel the big fish in because it dragged him for miles, at speeds up to 7 mph.

Freitas said he was trying to “catch some ahi or ono” when he heard a “big splash” behind him.

“I turned and looked and I seen one marlin jumping but none of my poles were going off or anything,” Freitas recalled. “So I kind of just looked at it, grabbed my pole, reeled it in and I watched the slack of my line slowly come across toward the fish that hooked onto it.”

He said the catch was at the top of his bucket list since starting kayak fishing a year ago.

To celebrate his first marlin, Freitas said he blessed his loved ones with a dinner and smoked about 100 pounds of it for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Sky Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown...
HPD arrests escapee who ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp

Latest News

The first "Lungs For Life" fundraising event will be held at LEVEL UP in Kahului on Sunday.
After losing sister to asthma attack, Maui woman on a mission to spread awareness
The Friesian Percheron, Onyx and her foal, Uhane grazing in the field.
‘This loss is horrific’: Family mourns nursing horse shot and killed in Hilo
Lawyers say they plan to challenge the constitutionality of the red light safety camera program.
The state is confident red light cameras are legal. They’ll likely face legal challenges anyway
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds are back but will fade as Fall arrives