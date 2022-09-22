Police open attempted murder case after man apparently shot with arrow in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after a man was apparently shot with some kind of arrow.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Hotel Street.

HPD said a man in his 50s was apparently shot in the chest. EMS said he was treated and taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody and that there is no description at this time.

It is unclear what led up to this incident.

Meanwhile, just 10 days ago, Honolulu police responded to a stabbing around the same area on Hotel Street. It happened in broad day light just after 12 p.m.

Chinatown is a neighborhood the city prosecutor and HPD have said they are working hard to improve with initiatives like the Weed and Seed Program as well as the city’s new CORE Neighborhood Response Team.

Some in Chinatown said things have gotten better while other businesses said they’re still frustrated with the situation in this area.

