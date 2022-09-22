People are stealing road signs on Hawaii Island and police aren’t laughing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Signs are going missing on Hawaii Island.

And now police are investigating,

Hawaii Island police said that since Aug. 30, “numerous” road signs along Mamalahoa Highway near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pahala, Black Sands Beach and Naalehu have gone missing.

The missing signage is for nene goose crossings, tsunami evacuation routes and scenic byways

Police are asking anyone with information on the thefts to call the police non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

