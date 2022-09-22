Nonprofit to hold diaper drive for families in need as price of daily necessities soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation continues to hit Hawaii families hard, many are struggling to afford a very basic necessity.

The Aloha Diaper Bank is working to fill that need and serve families with young children and added expenses.

”Diapers are essential to the welfare of infants and toddlers. An insufficient supply can cause health problems, which may require medical attention,” said Anne Komatsu, executive director of the Aloha Diaper Bank.

“Studies show that 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper costs and 48% of parents delay in changing a diaper to extend their supply.”

Next week is Diaper Need Awareness Week and the Aloha Diaper is asking for the community’s help to build up their supplies.

Volunteers will be collecting diapers on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those donations can be dropped off at the Kokua Korner Mart on 175 Kahelu Avenue in Mililani.

Since 2019, the nonprofit has provided more than 460,000 diapers to 9,000 low income families across the state.

The Diaper Bank distributes between 10,000 and 20,000 diapers to 600 children, through 30 partner agencies, each month.

If you can’t donate in the diaper drive you can support the Aloha Diaper Bank by clicking here.

