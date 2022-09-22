Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Nonprofit to hold diaper drive for families in need as price of daily necessities soar

As inflation continues to hit Hawaii families hard, many are struggling to afford a very basic necessity.
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation continues to hit Hawaii families hard, many are struggling to afford a very basic necessity.

The Aloha Diaper Bank is working to fill that need and serve families with young children and added expenses.

”Diapers are essential to the welfare of infants and toddlers. An insufficient supply can cause health problems, which may require medical attention,” said Anne Komatsu, executive director of the Aloha Diaper Bank.

“Studies show that 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper costs and 48% of parents delay in changing a diaper to extend their supply.”

Next week is Diaper Need Awareness Week and the Aloha Diaper is asking for the community’s help to build up their supplies.

Volunteers will be collecting diapers on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those donations can be dropped off at the Kokua Korner Mart on 175 Kahelu Avenue in Mililani.

Since 2019, the nonprofit has provided more than 460,000 diapers to 9,000 low income families across the state.

The Diaper Bank distributes between 10,000 and 20,000 diapers to 600 children, through 30 partner agencies, each month.

If you can’t donate in the diaper drive you can support the Aloha Diaper Bank by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
A grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, who is accused in a disturbing abduction and...
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
The Friesian Percheron, Onyx and her foal, Uhane grazing in the field.
‘This loss is horrific’: Family mourns nursing horse shot and killed in Hilo
Sky Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown...
HPD arrests escapee who ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car
At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on...
Suspect arrested for allegedly using ‘vehicle to assault’ woman in Sand Island

Latest News

Waikiki murder suspect Tudor Chirila is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him...
Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an incident in Chinatown...
Police open attempted murder case after man apparently shot with arrow in Chinatown
Nonprofit to hold diaper drive for families in need as price of daily necessities soar
Nonprofit to hold diaper drive for families in need as price of daily necessities soar
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 22, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 22, 2022)