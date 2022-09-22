Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

New device tested to ease severe knee pain in arthritis patients

A new device is erasing pain for some patients and helping them put off a total knee replacement. (Source: Ohio State Wexner Medical Center/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:54 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new device tested might help ease the pain for some arthritis patients, and help them put off or even avoid a total knee replacement.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis. It affects more than 32 million adults in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But relief from osteoarthritis in a person’s knees often leads to major surgery and a monthslong recovery

After 33 years as a firefighter, Chuck Stenger retired, but not the way he wanted to. He said his knee hurt off and on for years.

”I had to give almost everything up. The fire department transferred me into preventions and investigations for the last five years of my career because of this,” he said.

And before Stenger retired, he said the pain nearly brought him down while he was out on a call.

”It felt like a knife was being shoved right into my knee,” Stenger said.

Stenger was diagnosed with osteoarthritis, and he was worried about recovery time and the toll a total knee replacement would take. “When I found this study I said -- I’m going to sign up for it!” he said.

The multi-medical center clinical trial involved a device implanted into the patient’s knee.

Dr. David Flanigan with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center says 90% of the patients who have gotten the device at his hospital have seen improved function and less pain.

”We’re looking at a shock absorber similar to what you’d see in a car,” Flanigan said. ”It’s taking some of that shock, or some of that force that stress that the knee sees when you’re weight bearing, and that can be over 30% of that shock or that stress where it’s unloading that from that compartment.”

Stenger has had the device for three years now.

”It has made my life whole again. I’m able to climb ladders. I’m back golfing again. Not good, but I’m still golfing!” he said,

Meanwhile, results from the study were presented Thursday at the orthopedic summit in Boston, and while the device is not FDA-approved, the company that makes it says it’s working “to gain the necessary regulatory approvals.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
A grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, who is accused in a disturbing abduction and...
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
The Friesian Percheron, Onyx and her foal, Uhane grazing in the field.
‘This loss is horrific’: Family mourns nursing horse shot and killed in Hilo
Sky Brede is described as 5-foot-11-inches, weighing at 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown...
HPD arrests escapee who ran from arresting officer at hospital and jumped into waiting car
At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on...
Suspect arrested for allegedly using ‘vehicle to assault’ woman in Sand Island

Latest News

An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
Waikiki murder suspect Tudor Chirila is trying to convince a judge in Nevada not to send him...
Waikiki cold case murder suspect fights extradition, claims unlawful arrest
All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies