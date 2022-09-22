If you spot downed seabirds on Oahu, here’s what to do

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again when young seabirds taking their first flights out to sea get disoriented by lights.

Experts say some of them end up exhausted in urban areas throughout Oahu.

So what should you do if you see a downed seabird?

The Hawaii Wildlife Center asks that you report and deliver them to Feather and Fur Animal hospital in Kailua, which is open 24/7.

Other licensed Oahu locations include:

The Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu

Waianae Boat Harbor

James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge

The Hawaii Wildlife Center has helped treat and release several hundred birds in the past year.

For more information on drop-off hours and locations, click here.

For instructions on how to properly rescue a bird, click here.

