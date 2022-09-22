Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to persist through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Sept. 22.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance far north of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken the trade winds through the first half of next week.

Land and sea breezes will develop in the afternoon following the overnight light trade winds.

Expect more afternoon shower activity through Monday, especially over the slopes of the Big Island and Maui. This means the weather pattern will return to mountain and island interior clouds and showers from afternoon to early evening due to converging sea breeze winds.

More stable down sloping land breezes will lead to drier trends each night with more stable conditions lasting through the early morning hours. Drier conditions return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A south-southwest swell will likely peak Thursday and is expected to approach High Surf Advisory levels, followed by a reinforcing pulse of south swell Saturday.

Surf will remain below the seasonal average along north and east facing shores through the remainder of the week.

