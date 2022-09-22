Episode 131: A Hawaii writer’s fairy tale adventure from humble roots to big Emmy win

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aiea native Susan Soon He Stanton is still soaking in her big Emmy win!

The writer for the hit HBO drama “Succession” says she’s living the dream.

Susan and her mom Barbara join us on “Muthaship” this week with stories of humble beginnings in Hawaii to an opportunity of a lifetime in New York.

