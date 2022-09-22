Tributes
Congress approves student loan forgiveness for some divorced couples

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:56 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Divorced couples may now be able to separate their consolidated student loan debt and possibly qualify for student loan forgiveness, thanks to a bill passed in Congress Wednesday after the Senate approved the bill in June.

Until 2006, married couples were allowed to consolidate their federal student loan debt into a single loan, but that made them jointly responsible for the debt, even if they divorced.

Survivors of domestic violence, economic abuse, or borrowers who can’t reach the other borrower will also be able to submit an individual application.

The bill heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. His administration has said it supports the legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

