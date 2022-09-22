After losing sister to asthma attack, Maui woman strives to spread awareness

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui woman whose sister died from a sudden asthma attack this year is trying to help others avoid a similar tragedy.

Lalaine Pasion has been working out at LEVEL UP for almost two years now. Being pre-diabetic, she wanted a healthier lifestyle. But nowadays, she’s pushing for something bigger than just a better life for herself.

“I definitely don’t want any families to go through this, with the loss of my family, my sister, she was everything to me, my second mom, my mentor, my kids second mom, and so how do I give back to her?” Pasion said.

Lalaine’s sister Carmen Pasion Dagulo died from an asthma attack in January. Carmen was just 56 years old.

“It was just a horrible death. And so, for me, I think the awareness is definitely important. When you learn something that could be preventive, you keep going,” said Pasion.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 25 million people in the country have asthma. On average, about 11 people die from attacks every day. Adults are about five times more likely to die from asthma than children. And adult women have a higher death rate than asthmatic men. Experts say nearly all of these deaths are avoidable.

“Asthma is fairly common. It can lead to deadly attack if not treated correctly,” said Vince Truong, Maui Health Emergency Department Chair. “If a patient has severe asthma, they have a nebulizer machine and they can use that. And of course, there’s also a maintenance medication they can take.”

So Lalaine is stepping up to bring that message to Maui.

“I reached out to national level, Allergy and Asthma Network heard me and goes, ‘You know what, I want to come down, and you’re the voice that we need,’” she said.

The first “Lungs For Life” fundraising event will be held at Level Up in Kahului on Sunday.

