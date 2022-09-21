Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Unexpected visitor: Massive lizard scales window of Florida home

Frank Crowder shared a video online that shows what appears to be a monitor lizard peering in the window. (Source: Frank Crowder / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (Gray News) – A very large lizard recently scaled the window of a home in Florida, trying to get inside.

Frank Crowder shared a video on Facebook that shows what appears to be a monitor lizard peering in the window.

The lizard uses its sharp claws to climb the outer screen before falling down.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, nine species of monitor lizard have been spotted in Florida, none of which are native.

The lizards were introduced to the state through the pet trade, and owners often release them into the wild when they grow too large.

Invasive Nile monitors have an established presence in multiple South Florida counties. In 2021, the FWC added them to the list of prohibited species.

The reptiles can be captured and humanely killed year-round without a permit or hunting license on private property and 25 public lands in South Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate.
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa.
3 to face firearms offenses in child’s shooting death at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. ...
New York AG suing former Trump, his three adult children, alleging business fraud
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
In California, human composting was recently signed into law. (KCBS, EARTH FUNERAL, CRISTINA...
California legalizes human composting
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on...
Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting woman with vehicle on Sand Island