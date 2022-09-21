Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen. Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:36 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police say a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside an SUV that was stolen after his father was fatally shot during an argument.

The incident reportedly started about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with an argument between the toddler’s 38-year-old father and another man at a shopping center in Houston.

The boy’s father was shot several times in the chest, killing him. The gunman then drove off in the father’s SUV.

Police say they didn’t know a child was inside the stolen vehicle until a woman called in a missing persons report for her husband and 2-year-old child at 6:36 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, investigators found the SUV with the 2-year-old dead inside.

Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle, saying he may have been in the car since about 2 p.m. Temperatures reportedly reached highs in the mid-90s.

The suspect is still at large.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
Earthquake
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez and Kanawai Texeira are not responding to calls or texts...
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe

Latest News

President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes
In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
Some Republicans say ending the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy has led to...
Legal action brewing to stop governors from shipping migrants