SeaWorld inviting public to help name rescued baby dolphin

A worker helps a dolphin caught in a crab trap in Clearwater, Florida.
By WWSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - SeaWorld Orlando is asking the public to help name a dolphin calf as it continues its recovery.

WWSB reports crews with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Clearwater Fire Rescue freed the calf from a crab trap in July near Clearwater Beach.

Rescuers said they didn’t see the calf’s mother that day after she alerted them to the situation by swimming in circles.

Representatives with SeaWorld Orlando said the young calf was found unresponsive when it was taken to a rehabilitation center. The dolphin was estimated to be 2 months old or less when it was found struggling and tangled in trap lines.

Officials said once the calf was freed from the entanglement, crews attempted to release it back into open water to reconnect with its mother, but the mammal was unable to swim on its own.

Crews ultimately said they decided that the dolphin required off-site rehabilitation.

Veterinary and animal care specialist teams reportedly provided hour-by-hour critical medical care, including bottle feedings of SeaWorld’s special formula, until the calf regained the strength to swim.

Representatives said the dolphin has been receiving such specialized care from the SeaWorld veterinary staff for nearly nine weeks. The calf has continued to show progress while gaining more than 10 pounds.

Currently, SeaWorld is inviting the public to help choose a name for the rescued dolphin. Suggestions can be made until Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

