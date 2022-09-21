Rangers: Please don’t throw your trash in steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t throw your trash or your change into steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

That’s the message rangers have for visitors at the park.

The park took to social media Tuesday to share the message ― and posted photos of crews fishing out both trash and change.

“We wish we didn’t have to say this, but we do,” the post said.

“Please do not throw trash or money into the steam vents at Wahinekapu, or anywhere else in the park. Throwing anything into steam vents including money makes no cents.”

They said throwing items in the vent is not only disrespectful but could actually be dangerous if someone tries to retrieve money from vents. Rangers said park users should instead enjoy and protect the beauty of the park.

And “if you really want to leave money, a secure donation box is available inside Kilauea Visitor Center.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.