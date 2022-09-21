Tributes
Rainbow Wahine soccer begins road trip against UC Santa Barbara on Thursday

(@hawaiiathletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team is on the road for two Big West Conference matches beginning on Thursday.

The ‘Bows have won the last four of five matches — solidifying the programs best start to a season since 2016.

Last Thursday, the Wahine won the Big West opener against UC Davis for just the second time in program history.

On Thursday, Hawaii meets UC Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. HST.

Action continues on Sunday against Cal Poly at 9 a.m. HST.

