Rainbow Wahine soccer begins road trip against UC Santa Barbara on Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team is on the road for two Big West Conference matches beginning on Thursday.

The ‘Bows have won the last four of five matches — solidifying the programs best start to a season since 2016.

Last Thursday, the Wahine won the Big West opener against UC Davis for just the second time in program history.

On Thursday, Hawaii meets UC Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. HST.

Action continues on Sunday against Cal Poly at 9 a.m. HST.

