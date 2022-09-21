Tributes
Proposal to allow counties in Hawaii to set own minimum wages gains ground

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 21.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to give counties in Hawaii the power to set their own minimum wages is gaining ground.

The Maui County Council endorsed the effort of Lanai seat holder Gabe Johnson, which seeks to allow each county to set higher local minimums than the state.

Johnson said the self-sufficient wage can vary by over 30% county-to-county. He added that debates on raising pay should accordingly be done on the county level.

The resolution must now be endorsed by the other three county councils before it can be considered in the next state legislative session beginning in January.

Meanwhile, Hawaii’s minimum wage will incrementally increase in the next six years to $18 an hour in 2028.

That wage would be the highest in the country.

