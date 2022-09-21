Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting woman with vehicle on Sand Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he used a “vehicle to assault” a woman on Sand Island.

At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on Sand Island Parkway.

Investigators said that’s where Shawn Llanes is suspected of injuring the 30-year-old victim.

The woman was transported by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services to a trauma facility with minor injuries.

An attempted murder investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

