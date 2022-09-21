Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.

Suspect Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, has been charged with first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, and terroristic threatening, as well as robbery and meth trafficking. He remains behind bars on $2 million bail.

Mahi was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon, not long after eagle-eyed good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe recognized the kidnapped 15-year-old from an AMBER alert and whisked her to safety.

Police first learned of the kidnapping about 2:30 p.m. Friday. That’s when the girl’s boyfriend called 911 to report that the two had been robbed at knifepoint at Anaehoomalu Bay and that the girl had been abducted.

After her rescue, the girl told police that the suspect first approached the two brandishing a knife and demanding money and their cell phones. The suspect then allegedly told the girl to use zip-ties and tape to bind her boyfriend’s arms and legs. Police said Mahi told the girl if her boyfriend got loose, “she would die.”

In the court filings, police said when the girl asked Mahi, “Why are you doing this?” that he replied, “Stop asking questions before you see what this knife does to your boyfriend’s leg.” Mahi then yelled, “Tie it. Tie it! Now!”

Before abducting the victim, Mahi allegedly told her boyfriend: “You better not say anything or else I’ll hurt her.”

In the documents, authorities say Mahi destroyed the victim’s phone before forcing her into a vehicle and driving away. In the vehicle, Mahi allegedly sexually assaulted the teen and forced her to smoke crystal meth at least twice.

After reaching Mahi’s property in Hilo, police said, the suspect led the girl into a yellow bus located behind the main house, secured a “brown fabric cuff” on her ankle and tightened it so she couldn’t get away.

The shackle was attached to the bus, police said, and would only allow about 3 feet of movement.

The next day, police say, the teen was able to convince Mahi to take her Cafe Pesto to eat. That’s where good Samaritans noticed the victim in distress and then recognized her from the AMBER alert.

Witnesses told police that Mahi insisted the victim was his daughter.

“That’s my daughter ... get out of my way!” he screamed at the witnesses.

They refused and Mahi fled, but not before witnesses took photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

In the court documents, police say they were also able to conduct a search of Mahi’s property and car. They found crucial evidence to corroborate the victim’s details, including the yellow bus with a shackle and a bucket of zip ties.

Mahi is due back in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

